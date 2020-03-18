According to a new report by the European Patent Office, Huawei—a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices—filed more patent applications in Europe than any other company last year, pioneering the development of solutions to support digital transformation worldwide.

Huawei ramps up innovation and tops Europe patent applications

Of its patent applications, around two thirds of those were in the field of digital communications, including the development of 5G technology. Huawei has already been leading 5G expansion globally, now focusing on vertical industry, ecosystem, and 5G talent development in 2020.

Huawei filed 3,524 patent applications in total, far more than the next highest company, and by far the largest filer of digital communications patents. The report noted that US, Chinese and European companies each contributed about a quarter of all applications in digital communications. Applications by Chinese firms have risen nearly six-fold since 2010.

Earlier this year, the European Union issued a set of guidelines, referred to as the “5G toolbox”, that allowed Huawei to continue participating in Europe’s 5G roll out despite pressure from the current US administration.

It becomes clear why Huawei expressed so self-confident through the founder and many other executives against the sanctions of the US government, which Huawei put on the black list, the Chinese were cut off by many suppliers. The company invested heavily in its own development and research in order to become more independent of supply chains.