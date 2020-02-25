As a top three app marketplace globally, HUAWEI AppGallery is now available in over 170 countries / regions with 400 million monthly active users (MAUs), covering mainstream apps and services worldwide.

Huawei’s vision is to make HUAWEI AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers.

Huawei aims to strictly protect users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience.

Barcelona, Spain – Tuesday, 25 February, 2020: Huawei believes that the demand for smarter apps has increased exponentially and the company wants to be at the forefront to enable this massive change. Enter HUAWEI AppGallery – the official app distribution platform of Huawei, providing a new alternative to its users. As a top three app marketplace globally, HUAWEI AppGallery is now available in over 170 countries / regions with 400 million monthly active users (MAUs), covering mainstream apps and services worldwide.

Huawei Reveals HUAWEI AppGallery Vision to Build a Secure and Reliable Mobile Apps Ecosystem

Vision of a Top Three App Marketplace Globally

“‘Privacy, under your control’ has always been at the heart of our philosophy,” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group commented. “We place privacy protection and cyber security as the top priorities of all our business operations and strictly implement them in all phases of our products. We also have the strictest privacy and cyber security solutions in HUAWEI AppGallery.”

Huawei has hundreds of millions of users worldwide, laying a solid foundation for the development of the ecosystem. Together with HMS Core, which opens a variety of Huawei software and hardware capabilities, Huawei is enroute to providing the best and innovative application experience for users.

For a brand that rose sharply to rank 10th place Brand Finance’s 2020 annual global brand value ranking, nothing seems impossible. In fact, Huawei has invested in more than 3,000 engineers on ecosystem engineering. The brand also provides one-stop operational support for developers worldwide, as well as funding such as the “Shining-Star” program to incentivise innovation.

HUAWEI AppGallery is a Trusted Platform Where Users Can Download Apps

HUAWEI AppGallery comes with full-cycle security and protection, including developer real-name verification and four-step review process for secure app operation. All apps go through a stringent verification test to prevent developers’ apps from malicious activity. It has an age-rating system to create a safe environment for children, filtering out apps that are not suitable for their age range.

AppGallery deploys the highest level of verification to isolate and protect users’ sensitive data and privacy. Personally-sensitive information – such as biometric data – will never be processed outside the Huawei device, giving the user complete control over their personal data. EMUI lets users have control over app user permission. More importantly, all user data is also anonymised and stored locally, corresponding to each user’s region.

HUAWEI AppGallery is the destination for quality apps for Huawei device users

Huawei is continuously working on increasing the selection of top apps that have become a staple of its users’ digital lifestyle, including both popular global applications and quality localised applications our users have come to love and depend on. HUAWEI AppGallery segments applications across 18 categories, including news, social media, entertainment and more, all searchable with a simple and smooth browsing experience. If there’s an app users can’t find, all they have to do is submit the desired app name to a ‘Wishlist’. Once this app goes on-shelf, the user who submitted it via ‘Wishlist’ will be notified.

HUAWEI AppGallery offers apps optimised to work on Huawei devices, for an innovative and smart experience

Apps downloaded from HUAWEI AppGallery are optimized to work on Huawei devices, providing incredible on-device capability. The key enabler is HUAWEI HiAI, an open AI capability platform for smart devices, which pools software and hardware resources from different devices and facilitates collaborative, mutually-reinforcing interactions between them.

For example, the WPS Office app uses the HiAI intelligent recognition capability to achieve super-resolution optical character recognition to recognise text in images such as scanned documents and photos. The in-app documents are automatically detected and corrected, greatly improving productivity.

HUAWEI AppGallery introduces a tap-to-use and installation-free experience with ‘Quick Apps’

Quick Apps is an app ecosystem that houses a new type of installation-free apps. It provides a good user experience, powerful functions and automatic updates for HTML5 pages, but consumes very little memory space. Despite giving users the same experience as native apps, Quick Apps are written with only 1/5 amount of codes as compared to that of Android apps, therefore taking up less memory space. Users can accommodate more than 2,000 Quick Apps instead of just 20 native apps with just 1GB of space.

Users can even add their favourite Quick Apps to their desktops for convenient access. Quick Apps are used on over 350 million Huawei phones. To date, there are more than 1,700 Quick Apps released globally, a 200% growth year-on-year.

To keep up the pace with 5G, Quick App will be gradually rolled out to more countries and regions, opening China market’s mature Quick App standards and IDE development tools to global developers. All developers across the world are welcomed to publish Quick App to jointly deliver tap-to-use and installation-free experience to users.

Huawei will continue its efforts in building the HMS Ecosystem and HUAWEI AppGallery to bring to life all-scenario smart life experience to Huawei users. Do stay tuned for more updates.

The Huawei device global privacy compliance framework complies with Generally Accepted Privacy Principle (GAPPs) released by the AICPA/CICA, the European General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), as well as local laws and regulations around the world. Since the ISO/IEC27001 and CSA Star security certification obtained in 2015 and ISO /IEC 27018 privacy standard certification received in October 2019, HMS was one of the first to pass the ISO/IEC 27701 certification issued by British Standards Institution (BSI), making it a leader in security management, transparency and privacy compliance for personal data.