Huawei’s Mate XT, the world’s first tri-fold foldable smartphone, made waves when it launched in China in September. With its appealing design and sky-high price tag, we thought it would be a niche product. Yet, a new report from China suggests that the company has already sold more than 400,000 units of Huawei Mate XT.

As soon as the phone launched, it got so much popularity because of its unique style. The device unfolds in three sections, offering a tablet-like experience in your pocket. This device is different from other phones and gives a very lavish experience when held in hand.

Huawei Sells Over 400,000 Units of Its First Tri-Fold Foldable, the Mate XT – What’s the Hype?

Now selling 400,000 unit is such a big achievement. For comparison, mainstream flagship phones often sell millions of units within months. But keeping in mind the high price of the phone, it’s a notable achievement. According to tech analysts, selling even 100,000 units of a novel form factor at that price would be a win.

In February, Huawei pushed the Mate XT to global markets. However, the phone faces significant hurdles outside China. Chief among them is the lack of Google Mobile Services, which limits access to popular apps and services in many regions. Due to such restrictions, Mate XT becomes a tough sell globally.

A Look Ahead: Setting the Stage for Tri-Fold Evolution

Huawei’s early success with the Mate XT opens the way for other manufacturers to build more tri-fold designs. This also gives confidence to the company to launch the successor of the phone with a second-gen model. I think Huawei should focus on durability, app optimization, and pricing while working on the successor.

Our Thought

Huawei’s Mate XT isn’t just a product—it’s a statement of ambition. By achieving strong early sales, the company has proven that innovation still sells, even in a conservative smartphone market. Although the phone was not a success globally due to certain limitations, the Mate XT’s performance in China shows great success. We just have to wait and watch what the company will do to make its phone a global hit.

