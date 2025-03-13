Huawei Set to Unveil Pocket 3 Next Week with HarmonyOS Next

Huawei is set to introduce the much-anticipated Pocket 3 next week, marking a significant step forward in its foldable smartphone lineup. The news comes from Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, who teased the launch of an “unexpected product.” While he didn’t explicitly name the Pocket 3, industry insiders widely speculate that this is the device in question. More notably, the Pocket 3 will be the first to run on Huawei’s Android-free HarmonyOS Next, a significant shift that underscores the company’s move towards software independence.

Huawei Pocket 3 : Innovative Design and Features

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Pocket 3 will showcase a unique form factor, making it distinct from previous foldable devices. It will feature a 6.28-inch inner folding screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 3.48-inch cover display, and a 50 MP main camera. Additionally, the device is expected to offer some degree of water and dust resistance, enhancing its durability. The Pocket 3 will also come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.

The Pocket 3 has been described as resembling a smaller iPad mini when unfolded, positioning it as a fresh take on compact foldables. Huawei appears to be exploring novel form factors, striving to redefine user experiences in the foldable smartphone space.

As the company continues to refine its proprietary operating system, the Pocket 3 serves as a bold statement of Huawei’s innovation-driven approach. If the device resonates with consumers, it could set the stage for a new wave of foldables, offering an alternative to conventional smartphones.

Will the Pocket 3 redefine the future of foldables? The upcoming launch will provide the answers.

