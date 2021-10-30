As we all know that Huawei is switching its Chinese smartphones to its HarmonyOS. However, the international units are still running on EMUI. And it seems like they will continue to do so. Huawei has just shared the list of devices getting EMUI 12 starting in H1 2022.

Unfortunately, Huawei has not revealed anything about what version of Android is EMUI 12 is based on. However, by judging the recently launched nova 9, it’s probably safe to say that it’s Android 11. Here’s the official list.

Huawei Shares the List of Devices Getting EMUI 12- Check Your Phone’s Eligibility

The latest Huawei Mate and P series should expect a beta version of the software in the coming months.

Much like Harmony OS 2.0, EMUI 12 has a big focus on the integration of the Huawei ecosystem with easy file sharing and remote control of various Huawei devices. New animations and design await as well with the biggest change to the UI probably being the notification shade. It’s now separated into two – swiping down from the left side of the status bar opens up the notification panel while doing the same on the right would summon the quick toggles, brightness slider and media controls. Just like Xiaomi’s MIUI.

