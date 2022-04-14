Huawei Signs MoU with Top ICT System Integrators of Pakistan for More Cooperation in Commercial Sector

As a commitment to shared success and better profitability with partners, Huawei signed MoU’s with Pakistan’s top system integrators including Wateen Solutions, New Horizon Computer, Computer Marketing Company and IBL-Unisys, during the Huawei Middle East IT Day in Dubai.

Top ICT system integrators in Pakistan join hands with Huawei to deliver ICT technology solutions to corporate and commercial market of Pakistan, enabling both large enterprises and SMB to avail latest technology products and solutions on a fast track digital transformation journey.

Huawei shows it’s commitment to grow together with local partners, extending its products and services to commercial sector.

While the world is facing huge global supply chain challenges, Huawei continues to serve enterprise customers with standard delivery time of 8 weeks or even as fast as 1 week with its unique advantages of Huawei’s own chipset, automated manufacturing Centers, and global supply Centers.

Wateen Solutions Pvt Ltd CEO, Mr. Adil Rasheed stated at the signing,

“As Pakistan’s leading ICT company, Wateen offers an array of services especially catering to the SME sector. We believe Wateen will offer a great value by delivering Huawei E2E stable products and solutions to this particular sector of the market.”

New Horizon COO, Mr. QaiserSarwar stated, “Huawei used to focus a lot on named accounts and big size clients. It is a very strategic move for Huawei to go into the commercial sector with a very collaborative approach. New Horizon used to have largest sales force in the country to fulfill the market of commercial sector customers. Now with Huawei’s new strategy, we are very excited again to avail the strength of both Huawei and New Horizon for better serving this market segment and build a more safety and reliablenetwork for our customers.”

Mr. Mark Meng, CEO of Huawei Pakistan, stated on the occasion, “In the era of intelligence, the key to a mutually beneficial ecosystem is to enable everyone to use their own strengths to create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Huawei will continue to evolve its ecosystem policies to expand the partner ecosystem, help partners achieve their goals, and provide better support for partners. We will dedicate our efforts to the development, cultivation, support, incentives, and compliance of our partners. Ultimately, we will streamline partner management to build an open, cooperative, and mutually beneficial ecosystem, and strive to become the preferred supplier for digital transformation.

To survive, a company must be able to compete in the market. To thrive, however, cooperation is also needed, which is perfectly encapsulated by the old adage: if you want to go fast, go alone; but if you want to go far, go together.

Huawei is the chief IT and Telecom equipment supplier in Pakistan. Huawei has established secure end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices, and cloud computing.