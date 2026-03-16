Huawei Spring Event Confirmed for March 23, Two New Affordable Phones With In-House Chips

Huawei has officially locked in March 23 for its Spring All-Scenario new product launch conference, and the spotlight will fall squarely on two budget smartphones, the Enjoy 90 Plus and the Enjoy 90 Pro Max. This is not a Pura 90 series event. Huawei is going after the affordable end of the market, where competition is at its most brutal.

The announcement came through an official promo posted on Weibo, showing two color schemes with linear textures, an early visual hint at the design language consumers can expect when the curtain lifts next Sunday.

Two Phones, Two Very Different Propositions

The Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus is the entry point of the pair. It carries a 6.7-inch hole-punch LCD display running at a 90Hz refresh rate, adequate for daily use but not a showstopper in 2026. What it does bring to the table is a square rear camera module and a 6620mAh battery, which is meaningfully larger than what most competitors pack in this price tier.

It will ship in white, blue, and at least one additional color, suggesting Huawei is targeting younger, style-conscious buyers who still want practical battery life without paying flagship prices.

Then there is the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, and this is where things get genuinely interesting.

Enjoy 90 Pro Max: Budget Label, Premium Ambitions

The Pro Max model steps up significantly. It features a 6.84-inch OLED LTPS panel with 1.5K resolution, a display specification that would have been considered mid-to-high range just two years ago. Paired with that screen is an extraordinary 8500 mAh battery capacity, one of the largest seen in this segment.

For context, most mainstream smartphones in 2026 still hover between 5000mAh and 6000mAh. Huawei is making a direct statement here: battery life will not be a compromise, even at a budget price point.

The Pro Max will come in three storage configurations, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 512GB, giving buyers genuine flexibility. Color options include gold, white, cyan, and black.

Leaked renders suggest a flat display with tighter bezels than the Enjoy 90 Plus and a round rear camera design, giving the Pro Max a slightly more refined, premium look.

The Kirin Factor: Why It Matters More Than the Specs Sheet

Both devices are expected to run on Kirin 8000 or Kirin 8020 chipsets, Huawei’s in-house silicon, paired with HarmonyOS. This combination carries significance beyond benchmark numbers.

Huawei’s continued investment in its own chipset ecosystem is a direct response to years of US export restrictions that cut off its access to Qualcomm and MediaTek processors. The Kirin revival, even at the budget tier, signals that Huawei is increasingly self-sufficient in its supply chain.

For consumers, a Kirin-powered phone running HarmonyOS means tighter hardware-software integration, potentially smoother performance, and continued software support within Huawei’s growing ecosystem, including AppGallery and its connected smart devices.

Executive Endorsement: Yu Chengdong Seen Using the Pro Max

In what serves as perhaps the strongest informal confirmation of the March 23 launch, Yu Chengdong, Huawei’s Executive Director, Chairman of the Product Investment Review Committee, and head of the Consumer Business Group, was recently spotted using the Enjoy 90 Pro Max in public.

Executives carrying unreleased devices in visible settings is rarely accidental. It is a calculated signal to the market and media that the product is final, polished, and ready. For a device positioned in the budget segment, this kind of executive-level visibility is notable.

The Bigger Picture: Huawei’s Budget Play in 2026

The Enjoy 90 series is not about chasing headlines or redefining smartphone photography. It is about market volume. By launching dedicated budget hardware on a separate stage from the flagship Pura series, Huawei is signalling a more structured product strategy, one where each tier gets its own moment rather than being overshadowed.

The March 23 event may also include additional product announcements beyond the two phones, as product conferences of this scale typically feature complementary devices such as tablets, audio products, or wearables.

The real test will come post-launch: can Huawei price the Enjoy 90 Pro Max competitively enough to challenge brands that have dominated the budget segment in China and globally? With an 8500mAh battery, a 1.5K OLED screen, and in-house Kirin silicon, it has the raw ingredients to make a compelling case.

March 23 will deliver the final answer.