Huawei Sues Transsion in Europe Over Video Tech Patent Infringement

The rivalry between two Chinese smartphone giants has moved into a European courtroom. Huawei has filed a lawsuit against Transsion Holdings, accusing the maker of Tecno and Infinix phones of stealing one of its patented technologies.

The case is being heard in Munich under the Unified Patent Court, which only recently became active across Europe. Chinese media has offered little detail on the patent, but well-known leaker Fixed Focus Digital suggests it involves Huawei’s video decoding technology. The patent in question, EP2725797, covers how devices process and display video more smoothly, something Huawei insists is its own work. Apparently, Transsion copied its video decoding system, designed to prevent stuttering and distortion during playback.

Transsion has made its name in Africa and South Asia by selling affordable smartphones that punch above their weight. Huawei, by contrast, is fighting to protect its reputation as an innovator, especially after its Pura 80 Ultra topped DxOMark’s camera rankings earlier this year.

“This is Huawei telling the world: if you want to use our tech, you need to pay for it,” said Li Jianhua, a Beijing-based analyst.

A Dispute With History

It isn’t the first time the two companies have clashed. Back in 2019, Huawei accused Transsion of lifting its smartphone wallpapers and demanded damages worth nearly 20 million yuan (around $2 million today). That case barely made headlines outside China, but this one is playing out on a much bigger stage.

Because the UPC handles cases that apply across multiple European markets, the stakes are higher. A ruling in Huawei’s favor could see Transsion fined, forced into licensing deals, or even facing bans on some of its Tecno and Infinix models in Europe.

The fight highlights how Chinese firms are no longer only up against Apple or Samsung overseas but also battling each other for global dominance. Transsion has been hailed as the “king of Africa” for its low-cost devices, but Huawei’s legal move casts fresh doubts on how it built that success.

Industry watchers say the outcome could set the tone for future disputes. “This isn’t just about one patent,” said a European lawyer familiar with the case. “It’s about where the line is drawn as Chinese brands compete abroad.”

Huawei Transsion lawsuit: What Happens Next

Hearings are expected in the coming months, and Huawei may push for an injunction to halt Transsion’s device sales in Europe until the case is settled.

For Huawei, the lawsuit doubles as a statement of intent: the company still wants to be seen as a top-tier innovator despite restrictions in Western markets. For Transsion, the risk is clear: a defeat could stall its global push just as it tries to move from budget phones into more premium categories.