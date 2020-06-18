Huawei Surpasses Samsung as world’s leading smartphone maker

According to recent data from Counterpoint research, Huawei has outperformed Samsung as the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer for the first time ever. The data is from April of this year and a number of things are at stake here.

First and foremost, because of the coronavirus epidemic, Samsung was facing a prolonged decline. The firm depends heavily on Asia, the USA, Latin America and Europe as its primary markets but Samsung has lost a lot as a result of the closing of retail stores and the rapid fall in demand for smartphones. The Korean tech giant had a market share of 17 per cent in April and Huawei scored 19 per cent.

That’s because the Chinese market was already trying to recover in April and Huawei is doing extremely well in its country of origin. Well with all the obstacles the business had to conquer, the Chinese customer was pushing Huawei ‘s revenues up offsetting the weakening revenue in other markets where Huawei ‘s lack in Google Mobile Services is losing support.

This also indicates that Samsung is expected to rebound and reclaim its place over the coming months when most countries’ lockdowns ease off and the markets continue to rebound.