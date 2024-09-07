HUAWEI recently shared a sneak peek of its highly anticipated foldable phone, the Mate XT, on Weibo, giving us a detailed look at the design and features of the upcoming device. The image released by the company highlights the unique Z-shaped folding mechanism, showcasing two folding hinges that allow the phone to transform between different modes. The leftmost section of the foldable display appears to function as the primary smartphone screen when you fold the device.

One concern that arises with foldable phones like the Mate XT is the durability of the folding display. Foldable screens, while innovative, are often more susceptible to scratches and damage compared to traditional smartphone screens. Given that this part of the display will be frequently folded and unfolded, it is crucial that HUAWEI has implemented measures to enhance the screen’s durability. While the image gives us a closer look, users are hopeful that HUAWEI has taken steps to address these potential issues.

HUAWEI Teases Mate XT Foldable with Unique Z-Shaped Design

This new image follows a teaser video HUAWEI released a few days ago, which gave viewers a glimpse of the Mate XT in both its folded and unfolded states. The video provided a better understanding of how the device will look from the back, adding to the excitement surrounding its launch.

The official launch of the HUAWEI Mate XT is just around the corner, with the company set to unveil the device at an event on September 10 in China. Pre-orders for the device have already begun as of September 7. While the company has yet to announce any global launch plans, there is hope that the Mate XT will make its way to international markets. If it does, it would be the only commercially available foldable phone with a triple-screen design, a feature that could set it apart from other foldable devices currently on the market.

With foldable phones gaining popularity for their unique versatility, the Mate XT will be a standout device in this evolving category. As HUAWEI continues to innovate in the foldable phone space, consumers are eager to see how the Mate XT performs in terms of durability, functionality, and overall user experience.