Huawei Teases Mate Xt: World’s First Tri-Fold Smartphone

The tech giant, Huawei is once again pushing the boundaries of foldable smartphone technology with its latest creation, the Huawei Mate XT. In a recent development, the company released a teaser video for the upcoming device, starring iconic Chinese actor Andy Lau. The teaser showcases its cutting-edge triple-fold design. This revolutionary smartphone will be the world’s first device with a triple folding screen.

Building on the success of the Mate X5, the upcoming Mate XT presents an extra foldable portion. It gives users an expansive screen experience. When fully unfolded, the smartphone boasts a massive 10-inch display, making it 50% larger than traditional foldable phones. This large screen is ideal for tablet-like activities, including browsing, gaming, and productivity tasks. Additionally, the device will support a stylus, adding versatility for those who want to take notes or sketch on the go.

Huawei Mate Xt: A Design Inspired by the Mate 60 RS

The Mate XT back design is similar to the lavish Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design. It boasts a distinct octagonal rear camera module housing a periscope telephoto lens. The rear panel is covered in vegan leather, with Huawei’s branding prominently displayed alongside the Ultimate Design logo. This combo of high-end materials and cutting-edge technology makes the upcoming tri-fold smartphone a premium device that stands out in design and functionality.

Despite its complex folding mechanism, Huawei has achieved a remarkable feat of engineering. The Mate XT’s unfolded thickness is under 5mm. What? Yes, you heard right! It makes the phone one of the slimmest foldable devices in its class. When folded, it looks like a traditional smartphone, providing a seamless transition between phone and tablet modes.

Expected Specs and Launch

Huawei has not revealed the full technical specifications yet. However, rumors suggest that the Mate XT will be powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 9-series chipset. Moreover, Huawei’s first-generation tri-foldable phone is expected to be available in limited quantities. Its price will be around 14,900 Yuan (~$2,000), with an official launch date set for September 10. According to Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu, Mate XT is the company’s most disruptive and innovative product to date, a project that took five years to develop. So, are you guys excited for its launch?