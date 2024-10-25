Huawei Threatens iPhone’s Market Share with its Innovative Smartphones

In China’s huge smartphone market, Huawei has surged past Apple in Q3 2024, posting a 42% increase in sales, while Apple’s figures slipped by 0.3%, according to the latest report from IDC. However, Apple still reportedly held second place with a 15.6% market share, although down by 0.5 percentage points year-on-year. Moreover, the IDC data shows that Huawei climbed by 4.2 points to reach the third spot, while Vivo led with an 18.6% market share.

“With its annual new product launch, Apple returned to China’s top five market rankings with a 15.6% market share,” noted IDC. The iPhone 16, launched back in September saw initial sales 20% higher than last year’s model, as reported by Counterpoint. Apple expects “subsequent increases in market promotions and the launch of Apple Vision Pro” to further increase demand for the iPhone 16 series.

On the other hand, Huawei’s strengthened position is driven by the popularity of its Mate 60 and Pura 70 models, which have helped the company re-entering the premium segment. However, the turning point was when Huawei introduced a tri-foldable phone on the same day as Apple’s iPhone 16 release, further challenging Apple’s hold on the market.

Moreover, Apple faces additional challenges, including restrictions on iPhone use by certain Chinese government agencies. In response, the U.S. tech giant reportedly launched discount campaigns to push demand. China’s smartphone market overall grew by 3.2% in Q3, with total sales reaching 68.78 million units.

