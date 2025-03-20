Huawei to Debut Its First HarmonyOS PC in May: Here’s What to Expect

Huawei is preparing to take a major leap forward in its technology ecosystem with the launch of its first HarmonyOS PC, set for May. This exciting announcement comes directly from Yu Chengdong, Huawei’s Executive Director and Chairman of the Consumer Business Group and Intelligent Automotive Solutions BU.

While rumours and hints about a HarmonyOS PC have circulated for some time, this is the first time Huawei has provided an official confirmation along with a launch timeframe. It marks a significant step in expanding the reach of HarmonyOS beyond smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices into the realm of personal computers.

HarmonyOS Expands to PCs: What to Expect from HarmonyOS PC

Leaked details suggest that the HarmonyOS PC interface will feature a fresh design tailored for desktops and notebooks. One of the standout elements is a status bar positioned at the top of the screen — reminiscent of a smartphone’s control center — providing quick access to important information and settings.

Additionally, the operating system will include an application dock that supports both system apps and third-party software. This setup will improve ease of use and multitasking. Users can also expect dedicated widgets optimized for both large screens (desktops and laptops) and smaller displays (potentially tablets or convertible devices).

HarmonyOS PCs will reportedly launch alongside HarmonyOS NEXT, a version of the system built to support native apps specifically developed for this ecosystem. Unlike previous HarmonyOS iterations that supported Android-based apps, HarmonyOS NEXT moves away from that model, encouraging developers to create optimized applications that take full advantage of Huawei’s ecosystem. This means cross-platform capabilities are likely, but app development guidelines may differ significantly from traditional mobile standards.

Will HarmonyOS PCs Go Global?

One of the key questions surrounding this launch is whether HarmonyOS PCs will reach global markets or remain exclusive to China. Currently, Huawei’s MateBook series runs on Microsoft Windows. Huawei has been among the few Chinese companies which continue working with Microsoft after the U.S. imposed trade restrictions.

The introduction of HarmonyOS NEXT raises speculation that Huawei might pivot away from Windows — at least in China — in favour of its homegrown software. However, to compete globally, the company may continue offering Windows-based PCs alongside HarmonyOS models. This strategy would allow Huawei to maintain its international customer base while nurturing HarmonyOS as a viable alternative.

Huawei’s push for a native app ecosystem in HarmonyOS NEXT could present challenges for international expansion, especially if popular global apps and services are slow to adopt the new platform. Nonetheless, the move demonstrates Huawei’s long-term vision of technological independence and a self-sustained ecosystem.

Our Thoughts

The launch of a HarmonyOS PC represents a bold move for Huawei, signalling its determination to reduce reliance on Western technology and further integrate its ecosystem across devices. While details about specific PC models remain under wraps, May’s launch event is sure to reveal more.

Whether HarmonyOS PCs become a global competitor or remain a China-exclusive innovation, one thing is clear: Huawei is committed to redefining the computing landscape — on its own terms.

