Huawei to Launch Android-Free HarmonyOS NEXT: What to Expect?

Huawei is all set to take a monumental step away from Android. The company is preparing to launch its Android-free HarmonyOS NEXT next week. The much-anticipated operating system will mark a noteworthy milestone in Huawei’s journey toward complete independence from Google’s software ecosystem.

Huawei’s HarmonyOS NEXT Goes Live: No More Android Support

HarmonyOS NEXT, the latest iteration of Huawei’s in-house operating system, will start rolling out on October 15. The initial rollout will be available to smartphones including the Mate 60, Mate X5, and MatePad Pro. It highlights Huawei’s goal to make its ecosystem a self-sufficient alternative to Android. There have been no official words regarding the confirmation that the Mate XT tri-fold smartphone will receive the update. It has left fans curious about its compatibility with the new OS.

Huawei has been moving towards this goal for years. The company first introduced HarmonyOS as a slightly modified Android skin. However, HarmonyOS NEXT is different. It will completely ditch Android support, making Huawei phones fully dependent on their own system. Huawei wants to ensure that its new OS supports over 10,000 apps. Moreover, it claims that this OS will cover 99.9% of the average consumer’s app usage needs.

This shift away from Android will have a significant impact on the smartphone landscape, particularly in China. HarmonyOS has already captured 17% of the market in Q1 2024. In a market largely conquered by Android and iOS, Huawei’s move will provide a real challenge to the duopoly. The release of HarmonyOS NEXT is anticipated to set a precedent for other tech companies looking to diversify their software ecosystems. Let’s wait and watch what happens next as only a few days are left in its launch. Stay tuned for more updates.

