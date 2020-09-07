After the Huawei-trump episode, the US commerce department banned Huawei from supply chain US companies. Though Huawei remained quite stable, one of the suppliers that remained extremely important for the Chinese tech giant was Google since the ban prevented Google from delivering the Android operating system to Huawei. This news was extremely frightening for users as well who were already having the devices from the Chinese company, Huawei. Huawei to Launch HarmonyOS Phones Next Year.

Answering the fears, Huawei announced its own operating system named Harmony in August 2019. The company assured that it will be using this new system to replace Android soon. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer group has revealed that this operating system can be used on a wide range of devices including smart speakers, tablets, smartwatches, and smartphones. The company had also announced that harmony will work on devices with a small amount of RAM requiring a hundred gigabytes of memory. So this operating system was launched for television sets only. However, till now the company wasn’t able to launch any mobile device running on this operating system and now we have got another timeline.

Huawei to Launch HarmonyOS Phones Next Year

Now Richard Yu revealed that Huawei is all set to ship its first handset powered by HarmoneyOS by the start of the year 2021. The company plans to launch the second version of Harmony OS on September 10th, during HDC Developers Conference 2020. The devices driven by Harmony OS, including smartwatches will be announced this year.

When asked the reason regarding the delay, the company revealed that it was due to the agreement it had with Google. However, the company assures that it has high hopes for this new operating system and ensures HarmonyOS will eventually become a worldwide platform.

Also Read: Huawei will not Replace Android- Will take couple of years to shift to Harmony OS