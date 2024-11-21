Huawei to Mass-Produce Ascend 910C AI Chip by 2025

Huawei aims to mass-produce its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chip, the Ascend 910C, by early 2025, despite grappling with strict U.S. trade restrictions. The chip is reportedly designed to rival Nvidia’s industry-leading processors, marking a bold step in China’s push for self-reliance in semiconductor technology.

Huawei to Mass-Produce Ascend 910C AI Chip Despite US Sanctions

The Ascend 910C is manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) using its N+2 process. It highlights Huawei’s solidity in navigating a challenging global landscape. However, U.S. sanctions limiting China’s access to state-of-the-art ultraviolet lithography (EUV) tools have harshly impacted production efficiency. According to the latest reports, the chip’s current yield—functional chips produced per batch—is a mere 20%, far below the 70% threshold required for commercial viability.

Sources reveal that Huawei has already sent samples of the Ascend 910C to potential clients and started taking orders. The chip will initially cater to strategic government and corporate sectors, prioritizing important domestic applications. U.S. sanctions since 2020 have restricted access to Huawei’s advanced chip-making technologies. Moreover, it has also targeted Huawei’s supply chain, including recent measures requiring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to stop shipments of advanced chips to Chinese clients. Despite these lapses, Huawei has managed to increase its domestic chip production with limited inputs from TSMC.

China’s government views Huawei’s progress as a crucial component of its broader strategy to fight Western dominance in semiconductors. However, Huawei’s production challenges underline the steep road ahead. On the other hand, U.S. tech giants like Nvidia continue to overpower with unrestricted access to advanced manufacturing technologies.

The Ascend 910C success can redefine the global AI and semiconductor landscape. If it overpowers current production limitations, Huawei’s advancements can boost China’s position in the global technology race, further strengthening the U.S.-China tech rivalry. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

