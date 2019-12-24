Huawei to Replace Google Apps on its Phones in Year 2020

Its been some months now that Huawei has remained in breaking news, thanks to the Huawei US Ban Saga. However, it has also remained in the limelight for producing some great devices. As the US ban has threatened to take some major access to its property services, Huawei was working on its operating system. Along with it was also working to make its apps that will compete with the major apps of Google. When the US bans Huawei from using its prime app, Huawei will not have the most important apps like Gmail, YouTube and Play Store. However, this all couldn’t stop Huawei from selling 230 million handsets that are better sales than the previous years, hence remaining on the second slot on the list of most sold devices. Now it’s in the news that Huawei to Replace Google Apps on its devices.

Huawei to Replace Google Apps

This year Huawei has even better plans than before. Just recently, the company revealed that t is working on launching Huawei Media Services (HMS). HMS is a replacement for Google services. HMS will be launched by the end of the year 2019, which means we are going to see it in just a couple of days.

While telling about it, Huawei representative said:

“We have our own HMS and are trying to build a mobile ecosystem. Most of the key apps such as navigation, payments, gaming and messaging will be ready by December [sic] end.”

Huawei will be manufacturing some major apps as well that will count to be 150. These apps will be launched in all the major markets if it manages to compete Google, in these things as well. No one can stop the Chinese tech giant from becoming a superpower in the mobile industry.

