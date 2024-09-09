Huawei to Train 300,000 Young Pakistanis in ICT

Huawei, a leading global technology company, has announced plans to train 300,000 young Pakistanis in information and communication technology (ICT). This ambitious initiative aims to equip the country’s youth with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age.

A Collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Program

The training program is a collaboration between Huawei and the Prime Minister’s Youth Program. Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashood, visited Huawei’s Islamabad office to discuss the details of the partnership.

Key Features of the Training Program

Extensive Curriculum: The training program will cover a wide range of ICT topics, including software development, networking, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

Hands-on Experience: Participants will have the opportunity to gain practical experience through hands-on training and projects.

Huawei’s Expertise: Huawei will provide its world-class training materials and expertise to ensure that participants receive a high-quality education.

Benefits for Pakistan

The training program will have several benefits for Pakistan, including:

Job Creation: By equipping young people with in-demand ICT skills, the program will help to create new jobs and boost the economy.

Digital Inclusion: The program will help to bridge the digital divide by providing access to education and training for young people from all backgrounds.

Innovation: By fostering a skilled ICT workforce, the program will encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.

Huawei’s Commitment to Pakistan:

Huawei has a long history of investing in Pakistan’s ICT sector. The company has built a strong network of partners and customers in the country and is committed to supporting Pakistan’s development.

The partnership between Huawei and the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is a significant step towards building a skilled ICT workforce in Pakistan. By providing training and education to 300,000 young people, the program will help to equip Pakistan’s youth with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age.