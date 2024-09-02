Huawei Trifold Phone Launch Event Could Dent iPhone 16 Sales

Huawei is ready for a major showdown with Apple by unveiling its highly anticipated tri-folding smartphone on September 9. The launch event is scheduled for 14:30 local time in China. Interestingly, Huawei’s tri-fold phone launch event will coincide with ‘It’s Glowtime’ (iPhone 16 launch event). Huawei may have plans to divert attention from the iPhone 16 by launching new innovation in the market. It could divert attention from the iPhone 16, at least within the Chinese market, and possibly dent its sales.

While Huawei has kept the specifications of its tri-fold phone tightly under wraps leaked real-world images have offered some insights into the phone. The device features circular camera modules with thick housing, a design that resonates with Huawei’s current design language.

Internally, the phone is expected to be equipped with a Kirin chipset, potentially the Kirin 9010 or a variant of the Kirin 9100. The latter is rumored to be manufactured on a 5 nm process and is expected to rival the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in performance.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature the new powerful A18 chipset. Along with it, rumors also suggest an improved camera and display. However, we will have to wait for the launch event to know more about both phones and check who is leading the race.

