HUAWEI Unveiled Honor Tablet 6 & Honor Tablet X6

Chinese manufacturing company Huawei announced a number of products, at the mega event IFA 2020 conference in Berlin, Germany. The Honors Pad 6 and Honor Pad X6 are also announced on IFA event 2020 for Europe by the company. This is not this device’s first announcement. This device was already officially launched in China in May 2020.

Honor Tablet 6 & Honor Tablet X6 Features

The recently launched Honor tablets are similar to each other for European countries. Screen size, memory configuration, LTE support, and colors are the only significant variations in these devices. Both have the same chassis and functions, except for these parameters.

Recommended: Honor sets IFA Event for September 4

Honor Pad 6 comes with a 10.1 “display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, 224ppi, 70% of the color of NTSC, and 80.6% of the display ratio, which are the dissimilarities. As a bonus, this panel has been passed by TÜVRheinland and can give low blue lighting.

In two memory models, 3GB + 32 GB and 4GB +64 GB will be available. The two tablets are mostly the same apart from their screen sizes, memory configuration, and a few color options. The WiFi or Wi-Fi+ LTE version both are available for users. The Honor Pad 6 has an option for 4GB RAM and 64 GB of storage while the X6 has a 3GB/32 GB memory combination.

Honor Tablet 6 & Honor Tablet X6 Common Features

There are a lot of things that are in common within these tablets. The inner of both tablets seem to have the HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC. This chip uses the SMIC (International Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation) process of 14 nm. tablets have a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera in the camera section. Both will use IPS LCD panels with 16.7 million colors and a 10-point touchscreen. The 5000 mAh a battery that allows 10W fast charging.

Interestingly, the headphone jack does not have a 3.5 mm but the company provides a USB Type-C adapter with 3.5 mm in the box. But other necessities such as WiFi 5 with a dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, surround sound technology, dual speakers with Huawei Histen 6.1, and a microSD card slot (up to 512Gb) are available. They both run Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10. and also with Huawei Mobile Services.

Also Read: Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Specifications & Pics Revealed