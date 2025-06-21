Huawei officially kicked off its Developer Conference with a major announcement: the launch of HarmonyOS 6. Richard Yu, Executive Director at Huawei, introduced the company’s latest operating system upgrade. Huawei HarmonyOS 6 introduces design enhancements, improved performance, and, more importantly, powerful AI-driven features.

Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS 6 with Smart AI Assistant and New Features

One of the biggest highlights of HarmonyOS 6 is the Intelligent Agent Framework. This new feature introduces a more natural and human-like interaction between the user and the system. Huawei’s personal assistant, XiaoYi, plays a key role here. It’s designed to understand your needs more intuitively, instead of waiting for specific voice commands.

With the help of AI, XiaoYi can now scan your entire phone screen to understand what you’re doing. It can respond with helpful suggestions or actions. This works in a way similar to Google’s Circle to Search feature. Whether you’re browsing, working, or playing a game, XiaoYi can support you without needing detailed instructions.

During the event, Huawei showcased how HarmonyOS 6 can assist with real-world tasks. For example, users can chat with ChatExcel, a tool that helps manage Excel files using natural language. You can also ask XiaoYi to guide you through developing new apps for HarmonyOS 6.

These smart tools aim to make tasks easier, whether you’re a student, office worker, or developer.

Another exciting feature introduced is Touch and Share. This allows quick sharing of files or connecting to multiplayer games by simply tapping your phone on a compatible PC screen. While Huawei hasn’t yet shared a full list of supported devices, this feature seems to be focused on Huawei’s own ecosystem for now.

Touch and Share is expected to boost collaboration and quick file transfers, making life easier for people who work across multiple Huawei devices.

Developer Beta Now Available

Huawei has also launched the HarmonyOS 6 Developer Beta Program. Developers interested in exploring the new features can sign up now. The registration is open until June 30. However, there’s a verification process through Huawei’s Developer Alliance, so participants need to complete that first.

Supported Devices for Beta

The developer beta is available on the following Huawei devices:

Huawei Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro

Huawei Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro

Huawei Mate X5

Huawei MatePad Pro 11-inch (2024)

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch (2025)

HarmonyOS 6 represents a significant advancement for Huawei. By focusing on AI and seamless device interaction, the company is moving towards a smarter and more connected digital experience. With features like XiaoYi and Touch and Share, HarmonyOS 6 promises to make daily tasks easier and more intuitive. For developers and users alike, it’s an exciting upgrade that shows Huawei’s growing strength in software innovation.