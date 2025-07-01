Huawei is moving fast in the world of artificial intelligence. Huawei has announced two of its open-source AI models from its Pangu series. It is also sharing some of its model reasoning technology with the public. Experts say this step will help Huawei build a stronger AI ecosystem. It will also help the company grow its presence overseas, even as it faces U.S. restrictions on buying advanced chips.

In recent years, Huawei has changed a lot. It has grown from a strong telecom company to what experts now call a powerful tech giant. Paul Triolo, a partner at DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group, says Huawei is now a “muscular technology juggernaut.” He says the company now covers the entire AI hardware and software chain.

Huawei Unveils New Open-Source AI Models Amid U.S. Chip Ban

Huawei’s move matches what other Chinese AI companies are doing, too. For example, Baidu also open-sourced its big language model called Ernie on the same day. This shows that Chinese tech firms see open-source as a smart way to grow and compete.

By open-sourcing the Pangu models, Huawei lets developers and businesses test them for free. They can also change the models to fit their own needs. Lian Jye Su, chief analyst at Omdia, says this will likely make more people use other Huawei products too.

This is all part of Huawei’s big plan called the “Ascend ecosystem strategy.” The company wants AI to reach thousands of industries faster. The Ascend ecosystem is built around Huawei’s own AI chips called Ascend. These chips are some of China’s best options as the U.S. restricts sales of top chips from companies like Nvidia.

Experts say Huawei is following a smart strategy. Instead of trying to beat rivals like Baidu or DeepSeek in software alone, Huawei focuses on selling hardware too. Marc Einstein, research director at Counterpoint Research, says Huawei wants to use its open-source AI to help sell more chips and devices. This is different from other AI companies that only focus on software.

Huawei works with other Chinese AI companies, too. It wants to stay strong in different parts of the AI chain. Its open-source approach also looks similar to what Google is doing. Google has its own AI chips and open-source models like Gemma.

Ray Wang from Constellation Research says this “chip-to-model” strategy helps Huawei build a strong position in China. Nvidia’s CEO even said that if the U.S. does not join the AI race with China, Huawei “has got China covered.”

Open-sourcing its AI models can also help Huawei grow in other countries. It wants to reach new markets and win trust from developers, companies, and researchers worldwide.

Huawei says its open-source plan will work well in countries where people and companies want affordable solutions. This strategy has helped Huawei before with its other tech products.

Huawei is also bringing its new AI data center tools to more countries. By doing this, it hopes to become a key player in the global AI race, even as it faces tough U.S. restrictions.

For now, Huawei’s bet on open-source shows that it is serious about staying in the game. It wants to prove that it can lead in AI, both at home and abroad.