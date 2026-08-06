Huawei has officially expanded its nova 16 smartphone lineup with the launch of the Huawei nova 16 SE in China. The new smartphone combines a large battery, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, and the latest version of HarmonyOS, making it an attractive option for users looking for a feature-packed mid-range device.

The biggest highlight of the Huawei nova 16 SE is its 8,500mAh battery, one of the largest batteries available in a smartphone from the company. The large battery is designed to provide extended usage on a single charge, making it suitable for users who spend long hours watching videos, playing games, browsing the internet, or working on the go. Despite its high battery capacity, Huawei has included 66W wired fast charging, allowing users to recharge the phone more quickly and reduce charging time.

Huawei Unveils nova 16 SE With Massive 8,500mAh Battery and 120Hz AMOLED Display

On the front, the smartphone features a 6.84-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate delivers smoother animations, scrolling, and gaming performance compared to standard 60Hz displays. Huawei also claims the display can reach a peak brightness of 8,000 nits, which helps improve visibility in bright outdoor environments. The AMOLED panel will offer vibrant colors, deep blacks, and better contrast for videos, photos, and everyday use.

Under the hood, the nova 16 SE will come with Huawei’s Kirin 8020 chipset. The processor comes with up to 512GB of internal storage, giving users plenty of space for apps, photos, videos, and other files. While Huawei has not highlighted memory expansion support, the available storage options should be sufficient for most users.

For photography, Huawei has equipped the nova 16 SE with a dual rear camera system. The setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera for capturing detailed images and a 1.5-megapixel Red Maple color sensor, which will improve color accuracy and image quality. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera for selfies, video calls, and social media content.

The smartphone ships with HarmonyOS 6.1, Huawei’s latest operating system. One of its standout features is two-way satellite messaging, allowing users to send and receive messages even in areas where mobile network coverage is unavailable. This feature can be especially useful during travel or emergencies.

Huawei has also included a wide range of connectivity options. The nova 16 SE supports dual-SIM functionality, dual-band Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. These features ensure compatibility with modern wireless standards and accessories.

For security, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that enables quick and convenient unlocking. It also carries an IP65 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes, adding an extra layer of durability for daily use.

Huawei is offering the nova 16 SE in four color options: Cherry Blossom Snow Sky, Dawn Orange, Starry Night Black, and Sky White. Buyers can choose from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. The phone starts at CNY 2,499 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB and 512GB versions are priced at CNY 2,699 and CNY 3,199, respectively.

The Huawei nova 16 SE is now available for order through Huawei’s official online store in China, with deliveries scheduled to begin next week. The company has not yet announced whether the smartphone will be launched in international markets.