The Chinese mobile maker wants the company to send Google Applications to its Huawei AppGallery because it hasn’t been able to access such applications on its smartphones after the US government has placed the company on its Agency Registry.

Huawei’s stakes in Google have never been bigger. It is clear to the firm that 2020 will be the hardest year yet. It was portrayed as a fight for survival by its own New Year’s note, and its performance in the first quarter saw performance of just 1.4 per cent compared to 39 per cent a year earlier. Present quarter could also be bad.

The drop-off in Huawei’s smartphone growth, it delivered 240 million units last year, rather than its 300 million planned for, is down to Google. Last year’s launch of the Mate 30 and last month’s P40 were stymied everywhere bar China owing to the shortage of tools and services Google offered.

The company has been working diligently to expand its Huawei AppGallery shop, especially for its flagship devices such as the Huawei P40 Pro, and the company now wants to add Google Applications.

Although the company can no longer function with US businesses, however, it will only use Android as an open source software, which is not compatible with Google services, and the company requires Mobile App to be submitted to its AppGallery store even as Mobile submits it to the App Store of Apple.

Google Applications are available in the Samsung Galaxy Store, but smartphones from Samsung also come with the Google Play Store, so it doesn’t really matter. Another example could be Amazon apps and its Google services missing app store.