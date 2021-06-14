Huawei Video Application Touches Worldwide Markets

Huawei has revealed that the country’s OTT platform, Huawei Video, is now available on the market in more than 60 countries. The application is also offered on Huawei Smart Screens in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and more. Users can use the Huawei Video application to select TV series and shows, short clips, sports, documentaries, and films with a weekly update.

The app is available in both local and foreign markets in premium content. Also, the video player will be installed on all Huawei devices and the Honor brand as the default app.

Huawei Video Application is Reaching in Worldwide Markets

The app supports multi-format video playback, speed adjustment, slow motion, floating window, etc. It also offers Huawei Cloud + Huawei Terminal Cloud’s cloud synergy for users throughout the world, a HuaweiUpdate post revealed.

The Huawei video app has more than 50,000 hours of Chinese movie and television material, Zhang Pingan, Senior Vice President at Huawei, CEO of Huawei Cloud, and President of Consumer Cloud Services said earlier this month. He claimed that more than 10 million Chinese short videos have reached people globally through 230 million devices that are currently functional worldwide.

In addition, video app distribution collaborations across more than 60 countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America have been launched the multi-media platform Huawei Video and lifestyle TV channel Clubbing TV.

Huawei Video consumer will be able to access the Clubbing TV linear feeds and videos portfolio as part of a collaborative partnership. In addition to ClubbingTv’s linear feed, the channel’s long-format video assets are deployed in the Premium VoD (Video on Demand) area across all Huawei Video platforms.

