Huawei has been suffering a lot from the US government’s various bans. As a consequence, the company has sold out its Honor brand. Also, the company is now focusing more on wearables and audio accessories in recent months. It seems like, the company is now moving away from its smartphone division while focusing more on other gadgets. According to some recent reports, Huawei is now planning on making electric cars under its own brand.

Huawei Wants to Make Electric Cars Later This Year

There are some reports claiming that some models may even launch before the end of this year. Apparently, the company has already started internally designing the Electric Vehicle (EVs) and approaching suppliers.

Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s consumer business group is said to shift his focus to EVs, which will target the mass-market segment, which implies they will be reasonably priced. Earlier, he was in charge of the company’s amazing rise in the smartphone world.

The reports also claim that Huawei is in talks with Changan Automobile, BAIC Group’s BluePark New Energy Technology and other automakers, to use their car plants to make its EVs.

On the other hand, a Huawei spokesman denied plans to design EVs or produce Huawei branded vehicles, saying that

“Huawei is not a car manufacturer. However, through ICT (information and communications technology), we aim to be a digital car-oriented and new-added components provider, enabling car OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to build better vehicles”.

Source: GSMArena