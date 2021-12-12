Huawei is having an event on December 23 to launch its Mate V flip phone. However, it seems like that it will not be the only device to launch in that event. Some latest reports have suggested that Huawei Watch D will also launch on December 23 alongside Mate V. Hauwei Watch D has also been in rumours for some time.

Huawei Watch D will Launch Alongside the Mate V on December 23

The new rumour also confirms that the Watch D will be able to measure blood pressure. It means Watch D shapes up to be an advanced fitness tracker. As per leaked renders, it will be rectangular with two navigation buttons on the right side.

Anyhow, Huawei Mate V protective case leaked earlier to reveal the design. So we can get a better idea about it. The leaked renders of an alleged case revealed that the camera design on the back retains the Huawei P50 series aesthetics. Since there are two large cutouts for the camera bumps, we can probably expect a pretty capable setup.

Keep in mind, though, that this date is for the Chinese announcement, so the devices will arrive later in international markets. Hopefully, it will be available here in the first quarter of 20222.

