HUAWEI WiFi AX2 Smart Router delivers fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for homes

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has recently launched a router product in their AX Series – HUAWEI WiFi AX2. It is the new smart router which supports Wi-Fi 6 technology and is an addition in the HUAWEI WiFi AX Series for home users.

The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Router supports significantly improved throughput and capacity to provide smoother HD video streaming, more responsive online gaming experiences and more.

Featuring HarmonyOS Mesh+, it lets users easily connect multiple units of HUAWEI WiFi AX2 for better Wi-Fi coverage at home. The Super Seamless Roaming feature ensures low-latency roaming for an uninterrupted Wi-Fi experience. Besides better Wi-Fi speed and coverage, the new router is also compatible with the HUAWEI AI Life app, with which users have access to a wide array of smart tools for managing their home networks. It also comes with Huawei HomeSec™ which helps safeguard user data privacy and ensure only users with access rights are granted Internet connectivity.

The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 will arrive soon in stores nationwide to attract the users with its amazing performance and fast paced coverage.