HUAWEI Y6s is Up For Sale Nationwide for PKR 20,899 Only With a Complete Pre-order Stock Buyout, HUAWEI Y6s Goes on Sale Nationwide

With market anticipation on a high, the pre-orders of HUAWEI Y6s were a hit as the entire pre-order stock was booked in less than a week. This time Huawei had made an exciting Double Deposit Offer for its budget Y Series variant that got consumers to Huawei outlets in droves. The device is now available for sale nationwide for PKR 20,899/-.

The Country Manager of Huawei Pakistan – Mr. Scott Huang stated: “As an innovative enterprise that is now leading the global technological advancements – Huawei remains committed to meet the evolving needs of every consumer segment in the market. Customers who may have missed the pre-booking opportunity can now purchase HUAWEI Y6s from any authorized dealer at market price to experience great performance and reliability.”

Huawei Y6s Features

HUAWEI Y6s is power-packed with a robust 2.3GHz Octa-core processor while the EMUI 9.1 and intelligent solutions make it much easier to use by allowing you to swiftly navigate through functions. This phone has the intelligence to recognize your gestures, e.g. you can take a screenshot by simply swiping the screen with three-fingers.

While this segment of smartphones has a standard of 2GB RAM, HUAWEI Y6s has gone beyond the ordinary and offers 3GB of RAM. It allows users to perform multi-tasking with virtually no lag. The Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) by Huawei provides extra space for; photos, videos, files and apps, supported by 64GB memory, expandable to 512GB with an SD card. It is powered by a 3,020mAh battery with Artificial-Intelligence based power-saving solutions.

The device also packs a punch in the photography department with its 13MP rear camera and an f/1.8 aperture which captures vivid images, even in the darkest environments. On the front, it is equipped with an 8MP camera, enriched with an ambient light-sensor and proximity-sensor to take spectacular selfies. Additionally, the 6.09-inch DewDrop display and a maximized bezel-less screen promise immersive viewing experiences and the stunning HD feature feels more sophisticated with a TÜV Rheinland certified Eye-Comfort Mode to further ease extended usage. Finally, the security of your data on this phone is ensured by a Fingerprint Sensor.

For the music-lovers, Huawei’s SuperSound delivers more clarity with an 11V smart-power Amplifier, for more quality at higher volumes, while the sound-effects algorithms and HUAWEI’s Histen 5.0, backed by a 5.1 stereo surround-sound create an immersive experience for theatre-like effects.

HUAWEI Y6s comes in two great colours of Orchid Blue and Starry Black. Consumers can purchase this device for an amazing price of PKR 20,899/- at all authorized retailers nationwide.