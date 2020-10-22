Huawei Y7a Expected Price in Pakistan, Specifications & More Detail





Chinese manufacturer Huawei has announced the Y7a smartphone in the market. The company unveiled its latest addition in the Huawei Y series. A hole-punch screen included with this latest model and quad rear cameras is available.

The Huawei Y7a contains the HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC with smartphones such as the Honor 9C and the T10s Huawei MatePad and the T10s MatePad. The 64 GB and 128 GB onboard storage options are both available on the Huawei handset. In addition, the device has three distinct color choices and is capable of charging 22.5W quickly.

Checkout: Huawei Mate 40 series to have Octagonal Camera Module

Huawei Y7a Specifications & Features

The Huawei Y7a dual SIM (Nano) is running Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top (without Google Services) and features a full-HD+ 6.67-inch IPS display (1.080×2.400 pixels) with a resolution of 20:9. The octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin Kirin 710A SoC is attached along with 4 GB of RAM. A 48-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle sensor on the top as well as a 2-megapixel macro camera system is used in the smartphone’s quad rear camera setup. Functions like Mega Night Shot are also available. The device has an 8 MP camera sensor on the front for selfies. For selfies, It has an f/2.0 lens in combination.

The Huawei Y7a has up to 128 GB of onboard microSD (up to 512 GB) capacity. Connectivity options include 4 G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone port.Sensors are fitted with an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a sensor of proximity. A fingerprint sensor on the side is also available.

The 22.5W SuperCharge rapid charging technology is supported by the 5,000 mAh battery from Huawei. In comparison, the handset is 165.65×76.88×9.26 mm in size and weighs 206 grams.

Huawei Y7a Price & Availability

For the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version, a Huawei Y7a price is currently $253 (roughly Rs. 33,999). The mobile also has a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB version, which is only available in Latin American markets. In addition, Blush Gold, Crush Green, and Midnight Black colors are available for smartphones.

The worldwide availability of Huawei’s new mobile is still uncovered. The Huawei P Smart 2021 in late last month was released with EUR 229 (approximately Rs. 45,000). Huawei Y7a Expected to available in Dec 2020 in Pakistan.

Also Read: Huawei nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition is Now Live