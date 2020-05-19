Earlier this month, Huawei has unveiled Y5p and Y6p at affordable prices. Now, the company adds one more variant in its y-series. Huawei has quietly launched the Y8p on its website. It will also be a budget-friendly smartphone. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone first.

Huawei Y8p Quietly Launches with These Specs

The newly launched smartphone has a 6.3” OLED panel with 1080p+ resolution. To keep your data more secure, the phone has come with an in-display fingerprint reader. Moreover, the phone has come with the Kirin 710F chipset. The phone has come with 4GB/6GB of RAM. However, there is only one storage variant available and that is 128GB storage. But if you are not satisfied with the storage options, you can use an NM card to expand it. Moreover, the phone runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

Let’s talk about its camera department now. At the back, we will see a triple camera setup. The setup includes a 48MP main camera with a SuperSpectrum sensor. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the phone has 4,000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed which is quite disappointing. Anyhow, there is a standard USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moreover, the phone will be available in Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal. As far as its price is concerned, the phone will cost around €245. Obviously, the price may variate as per region. The availability of the phone in other markets is not known yet. But we hope to get it soon in Pakistan.

