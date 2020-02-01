Huawei Y9s Price Dropped in Pakistan -Check Out its New Price Here

Huawei has revealed the most-anticipated smartphone Y9s back in December. At the time of launch, the phone was available in just PKR 42,999. However now, the price of Huawei Y9s dropped. Now Huawei users will get this phone at a discounted price. The new price of the phone is PKR 40,999. The phone has the most demanding specs at an affordable price. Let’s have a look at specs of the phone as well.

Huawei Y9s Price Dropped-Check Out its New Price Here

Old Price:

PKR 42,999

Check Also: Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Sets a New Sales Record

New Price:

PKR 40,999

Key Specs and Features:

Y9s has 6.6 inches LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive multi Touchscreen

Y9s has a triple rear camera. The resolution of the camera is 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth sensor)

A 16 MP Motorized pop-up front camera

Y9s has a 128GB Built-in storage space

6GB RAM

The operating system is Android 9.0 (Pie). The user interface UI is EMUI 9.0

Y9s has a Li-Po Non-removable 4000 mAh battery

Connectivity Options: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct and H otspot

Also Read: How You Can Get Creative with the New Huawei Y9s