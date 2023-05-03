According to some latest reports, Huawei is working jointly with ZTE and BOE to launch a next-gen foldable phone with an under-display selfie camera. Under-display selfie cameras for foldable smartphones are not very common. The Mate X3 has a visible punch hole in the main flexible OLED display. However, the latest leak from DIgital Chat Station claimed that Huawei, ZTE and BOE, are teaming up to create the best foldable OLED screen with an under-display camera. The first phone to potentially benefit from the cutting-edge display tech is Huawei’s future foldable Mate X4 smartphone.
However, the Mate X4 won’t be the first foldable smartphone with an under-screen selfie camera as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold4 debuted with the said screen tech but it was far from ideal. The selfie camera is well-concealed, but it’s severely lacking in the quality department.
Huawei, ZTE, and BOE Work on a Foldable Phone with under-display Selfie Camera
The new “Q8” OLED panel finally solved the camera quality issues. Most of the thanks go to ZTE’s expertise in the field and BOE’s tradition in producing displays. ZTE’s Axon series pioneered the under-display camera tech a few years back and has made significant improvements over the last few generations. The new display is rumoured to have a 2480 x 1116px resolution and use high-frequency 1,440Hz PWM dimming.
It is worth mentioning here that none of the companies have revealed any information regarding the phone yet. There are also no words yet on the expected release date of the model. Indeed, it is unclear whether the prototype will transit to a production model. Anyhow, we will let you know as soon as we get more details about it.
