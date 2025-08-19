Huawei seems to be preparing something big for its future devices. Reports suggest the company is working on a new chip based on N+3 architecture, which could bring Huawei’s long-awaited 5nm Kirin processor. If all goes as expected, the upcoming Pura and Mate smartphones, along with MatePad tablets, might surprise users with more powerful performance by next year or in 2027.

Earlier, there were hints that Huawei was planning a 5nm Kirin upgrade for its flagship phones. The new leak strengthens this claim. According to FixedFocus, Huawei’s new N+3 chip architecture points directly towards a 5nm process design. This means the company is moving closer to matching international competitors in the chip race.

Huawei’s 5nm Chip Leak Sparks Excitement for Future Smartphones

The tipster revealed more interesting details. The chip reportedly features a 125 MTr/mm transistor density, which equals around 12.5 billion transistors per square millimeter. This is comparable to the level of TSMC’s advanced 5.5nm technology. By comparison, SMIC’s 14nm process only offers around 35 MTr/mm. That makes the N+3 architecture more than 250% denser, suggesting a massive leap in chip efficiency and performance.

If true, Huawei and its chip partner SMIC are making strong progress in optimizing their upcoming processors. While the Chinese manufacturer still lags behind global giants in advanced chip-making technologies, this new architecture could close the gap to some extent. Even if Huawei cannot match Qualcomm’s Snapdragon or MediaTek’s Dimensity chips completely, it could at least deliver smoother and more reliable performance than its current Kirin versions.

This improvement would be a huge step forward for Huawei. The company has faced many restrictions and challenges in the semiconductor industry over the last few years. Despite those hurdles, Huawei has continued to innovate and find ways to keep its smartphones competitive. The 5nm chip could mark another turning point in this journey.

Another detail that adds weight to this leak is Huawei’s recent move in its software interface. The company has started showing the processor details of its devices in the “About Phone” section. This suggests Huawei has built enough confidence in its chip production capacity. It could also mean that the brand is now ready to highlight the strength of its in-house processors instead of relying heavily on external suppliers.

Of course, Huawei has not officially confirmed any of these leaks. The company is keeping quiet about its next-generation chip plans. However, industry insiders believe the upgrades in supply chain, manufacturing, and internal design all point to a new level of readiness.

If Huawei manages to deliver a 5nm Kirin processor by 2026, it would be one of the most important achievements for the company’s smartphone division. Not only would it improve speed and efficiency, but it would also restore consumer trust in Huawei’s ability to keep up with global competitors.

For now, fans will have to wait for more official announcements. But one thing is clear: Huawei’s journey in the chip industry is far from over, and the next chapter looks very promising.