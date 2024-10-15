Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next Launch Set for October 22

Huawei has officially announced the launch date for its long-awaited HarmonyOS Next. The highly anticipated OS will make its debut on October 22. This is the same day Huawei is rumored to launch the Nova 13 series, marking a tremendous step in Huawei’s software strategy. HarmonyOS Next highlights a significant shift from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), signaling the company’s move towards total software independence.

Breaking Away from Android

HarmonyOS Next has been in development for several years. However, the upcoming October launch will be its first commercial deployment. Previous versions of Huawei’s operating system were mainly built on AOSP, but HarmonyOS Next will no longer support Android apps or code. Rather, the company is introducing an entirely new in-house ecosystem, complete with its own suite of apps and services.

According to Huawei, the developer version of HarmonyOS Next was released last summer. It allowed software engineers to start crafting apps tailored particularly for the new OS. The company’s software division has reportedly worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition. Moreover, it claims that the system boasts over 10,000 apps and services at launch, covering a wide range of functionalities for users.

What Makes HarmonyOS Next Different?

Visually, HarmonyOS Next seems almost identical to its predecessor. It provides users with a familiar interface. However, the fundamental difference lies beneath the surface. The new system is built on Huawei’s own microkernel-based operating system, developed from the OpenHarmony open-source core. Moreover, it is completely free from Android’s foundational architecture. Huawei users will depend on a growing suite of native apps. The company hopes it to be a more seamless and optimized experience. Huawei’s efforts to facilitate a robust ecosystem extend beyond mobile phones to a wide array of smart home products, wearables, and connected services.

HarmonyOS Next will debut on the company’s latest hardware including the Nova 13 series. It will be a pivotal moment for Huawei’s long-term goal of becoming fully independent from U.S.-based technologies. While the lack of Android app support may seem like a treacherous move, Huawei is betting big on its ability to offer a compelling alternative.

Check Out: Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS NEXT, Leaving Android Apps Behind – PhoneWorld