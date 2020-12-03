Huawei’s Mate series elevates the flagship smartphone segment

Huawei’s Mate series has a reputation in the smartphone industry for being amongst the ones that constantly step up what smartphones can and are supposed to do. The newly launched HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro continues down this path bringing to the table innovative features and striking design elements that elevate the user experience. With a strong focus on 5G performance, trend-setting design ethos and smartphone videography, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro encompasses the spirit of Huawei innovative streak and commitment to provide users with everything they would want and more. All of this is powered by its large scale investments in R&D, 15.3% of total revenue in 2019 alone to be exact.

Huawei is a force in the field of 5G, heavily investing in developing the technology. Further attributing to this is the fact that Huawei currently holds more than 20% of all 5G standard-essential patents and more than 21,000 contributions, the highest in the industry. The newly launched HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is an example of this, evident by the Kirin 9000 5G SoC that it houses. The world’s first 5nm 5G chipset, the Kirin 9000 is an embodiment of Huawei’s 5G prowess, boasting to be one of the most sophisticated chipsets available for powerful and efficient performance along with enhanced graphics and smart AI capabilities.

Another area of Huawei’s expertise has always been in smartphone design, with each iteration simply looking better. The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro continues with this trend thanks to its iconic Space Ring design with its unique colorways of Mystic Silver and Black. This is then complemented upfront with the ultra-curved HUAWEI Horizon Display, which curves at 88 degrees allowing for a completely borderless and futuristic viewing experience. By curving the display to this extent, Huawei also gives users the option to use the volume rockers either with the physical buttons or virtual ones that can be customized.

The HUAWEI Mate series has seen every iteration be favorites among users when it comes to videography or photography and this aspect continues with the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro: its Ultra Vision Cine Camera Setup it paves the way when it comes to videography for some truly innovative features, such as real time HDR videos, Steady shots, Tracking shots, Story Mode and more, each designed to give a videographer all the tools they would need to shoot. On the other hand, the front cameras is perfect for the digital content creators and vloggers in today’s social media era, giving them options of 4K video recording with XD Fusion HDR along with a dual 100-degree field of view.

The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro also makes a quantum leap in terms of charging speeds, with 66W wired HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge. It also comes with a 4400mAh battery which promises top-notch power efficiency and long-lasting 5G performance.

The new flagship plays role in the brand’s Seamless AI Life strategy under the 1+8+n concept to act as the entry point to the ecosystem. This concept revolves around collaborative innovations and aims to deliver more connected hardware and software experiences. This enables features like Multi-Screen Collaboration where users can operate multiple devices at once, for a more connected experience with PCs and smartphones. Users can also run up to three different apps at the same time with floating windows thanks to the Multi-Window feature to further enhance the productivity experience.

The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is equipped with the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for a smarter, richer, more convenient and secure smartphone experience. It is also preinstalled with HUAWEI AppGallery and the Petal Search widget that acts as a gateway to over a million apps. Additionally, smart interaction features revolutionizing how users interact with their smartphone by swiping their hand in the air or hovering their hand over the phone to control it.

Evolution along a smartphone lineup boils down to a never-ending commitment for innovation and to deliver the very best to consumers, be it in terms of performance, design or even videography. Huawei heavily builds on this across its product lineup and the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, is no exception to this ideal.