Huawei’s Mate X6: 1.16 Million Pre-Orders and Counting

Huawei’s latest foldable phone, the Mate X6, has ignited a firestorm of consumer interest, selling out on its official online store within minutes of its first sale on Friday. This news comes on the heels of a staggering 1.16 million pre-orders placed by enthusiastic fans before the November 26th launch date, according to domestic news site nbd.com.cn.

The excitement surrounding the Mate X6 reflects a broader positive trend for the global smartphone market. Data from Canalys, reported by China Digital Times, shows a 5% year-on-year growth in the first three quarters of 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of growth, signifying a sustained recovery in the industry.

Global smartphone shipments are expected to reach 1.22 billion units by the end of the year, a 6% increase compared to 2023. However, the landscape within the Chinese market paints a slightly different picture.

Apple maintains its dominance with a 52% market share, although it has dipped slightly by 5% compared to last year. Huawei, on the other hand, has experienced a significant surge, capturing 33% of the market share. This impressive 34% year-on-year growth propels Huawei to the second-place position, pushing manufacturers like HONOR, Xiaomi, and Samsung further down the list.

The Mate X6’s success can be attributed to several factors. Foldable technology continues to garner significant interest from consumers seeking a unique and innovative mobile experience. Huawei’s reputation for cutting-edge technology and premium design likely played a major role in attracting pre-orders. Additionally, the timing of the launch coincides with the holiday shopping season, further boosting consumer demand.

The rapid sell-out of the Mate X6 signifies a promising outlook for Huawei within the foldable phone market. With a strong first showing and positive market trends, the future of foldable technology appears bright.