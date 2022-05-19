Huawei’s next-gen products and Smart-Watches for Healthy Living at the Huawei Flagship Launch Event

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) featured a variety of HUAWEI’s cutting edge hardware products at the Huawei Flagship Launch Event 2022, including: HUAWEI WATCH GT3 Pro, HUAWEI P50, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2, HUAWEI WATCH D, HUAWEI Band 7 and HUAWEI Mate Xs 2. Huawei’s world-renowned Health App has aided consumers to lead a healthy lifestyle, globally.

At the launch event, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei CBG highlighted: “Huawei’s continuous dedication to optimising the user experience to fulfil its strategy and vision of an All-Scenario Seamless AI Life. He also highlighted the innovative features of the HUAWEI Health App+’s Stay Fit Plan. Users can create workouts and eating plans with automatic reminders, based on their personal training days, exercise goals and favourite foods. The Nutritional Analysis enables highly accurate calorie counts that can help the users meet their goals.”

HUAWEI WATCH GT3 Pro; with a “moon phase collection” interface design, this flagship smartwatch supports a healthy lifestyle, with Electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis and HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.0+ data monitoring technology, for accurate heart-health measurement and blood-oxygen monitoring. The Titanium Edition of GT3 Pro comes with a 14 days battery life and 7 days of battery life in intense usage scenarios, while its Ceramic Edition comes with up to 7 days of battery life. Wireless fast-charging of just 10 minutes allows a full day of use. Users have access to over 100 workout modes & an AI Coach.

HUAWEI P50 Camera-Phone comes with a powerful Main-Camera Matrix and SuperZoom Matrix. The hardware is integrated with the HUAWEI XD Optics and HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro-image engine. It offers high-resolution images, 4K videography (Front & Rear), over 2,000 colours, True-Chroma Image Engine, Super HDR technology and AIS Pro True-Steady Shot technology. Its stunning 6.5 inch HDR display supports the full P3 colour gamut, for video and gameplay and 300 Hz touch sampling rate to provide fast response times. It also features AppGallery, IP68 safety-rating and 4100mAh long-lasting battery life, with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2: comes with many fashionable characteristics and is equipped with a 1.74-inch AMOLED HD HUAWEI FullView display with a chessboard launcher design for an interactive experience and the ‘Tap-to-Transfer’ feature. Equipped with Huawei Health App, it comes with a speaker and microphone, for pushing phone calls from smartphone to smartwatch via Bluetooth, to chat, on-the-go. Users can also play music directly on the smartwatch and gain access to HUAWEI Assistant∙TODAY, to check; the weather, flights, and other information. It has a large battery, allowing usage for up to 10 days.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2: is a new flagship foldable and ultra-sleek smartphone that features the first 3D Fibreglass with a Falcon-Wing Design. HUAWEI’s innovative industry-leading composite screen absorbs all shock and buffer to make it ultra-reliable. Its 7.8-inch True-Chroma foldable display, with an Anti-Reflective Nano Optical layer, delivers high-resolution content. Multitasking capabilities and ‘Floating Window Swipe Gestures’ provide seamless control. Its Silicon-Based Anode battery has a larger capacity – 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge that allows a 90% charge within 30minutes.

HUAWEI Health App: covers all aspects of a healthy lifestyle, including Fitness, Nutrition and Wellness. Users can enjoy a wide range of features to stay fit for both physical and mental health. HUAWEI Health+ is a new premium paid subscription service, with advanced health & fitness features. HUAWEI’s Breathing Training allows users to develop their own breathing-exercise routine.

These new and unique devices enable and motivate the users to track their health and motivate themselves to live longer and perform better.