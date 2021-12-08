A new Huawei smartphone has been listed on TENAA recently that has the specifications of a flagship phone. Since Google abandoned its services for Huawei, the company has witnessed a decline. However, the company is still committed to building some high-end phones that is evident on the TENAA listings.

Huawei’s Upcoming flagship Phone Surfaces on TENAA with Killer Specs

According to the data shared on TENAA, the upcoming flagship phone from Huawei will encompass an ultra HD display, high-resolution imaging, and an optical fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, it will be a 5G supported device. The operating system in the upcoming smartphone would be the HarmonyOS. In addition to that, the device would also support fast charging.

Moreover, the smartphone will be equipped with an OLED screen with 16 M colors. The size of the screen will be 6.76 (inches) with a resolution of 1344×2772 pixels. The display type and resolution clearly depict that it would be Huawei’s flagship phone. In the case of the memory space, the phone will arrive in three different variants including 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB respectively. There would be a 4300 mAh battery to support heavy usage. But the most standout feature which we believe is its processor and a 3D camera.

High-performance processor (Kirin 9000 Probably):

As you can see in the aforementioned image, the processor is manufactured on a 5nm process. In addition to that, the CPU frequency of this upcoming flagship killer would be 3.13 GHz. There will be a total of 8 cores in the processor. Along with that, the upcoming phone will probably be equipped with a top-notch 24-core Mali-G78 GPU that is mostly used in flagship phones. We carried out extensive research and compare these attributes with a list of Huawei’s chipset. Consequently, we came up with the Kirin 9000 chipset as it all those specifications that we have mentioned. Therefore, most probably, the flagship Kirin 9000 will be the chipset equipped in the upcoming phone.

3D camera:

The other standout thing about this upcoming flagship phone is its 3D camera. However, we don’t know much about it but the name suggests that it would be great with some new innovative technology. Nevertheless, we would have to wait to see what kind of a 3D camera, Huawei is going to offer in the new flagship phone.

via TAF

Check out? Huawei 5G chipset for flagship phones to Land in 2022