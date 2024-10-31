HUBCO to Establish EV Charging Network Across Pakistan

HUBCO, one of Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producers (IPPs), is taking significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The company is in the process of establishing a new venture, Hubco Green (Private) Limited, dedicated to developing an extensive EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan.

This initiative aligns with the government’s vision of promoting electric mobility and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. By establishing a robust EV charging network, HUBCO aims to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

In addition to its focus on EV infrastructure, HUBCO is also exploring opportunities in electric vehicle manufacturing. The company’s associated company, Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited, has recently signed agreements with BYD Auto Industry Company Limited to establish a local vehicle assembly plant for new energy vehicles in Pakistan. This partnership will enable HUBCO to manufacture and sell BYD’s electric vehicles in the domestic market.

HUBCO’s foray into the EV sector is a testament to its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and its vision for a greener future. By investing in EV infrastructure and manufacturing, HUBCO is positioning itself as a key player in Pakistan’s transition to electric mobility.

Despite facing challenges such as limited charging infrastructure and high upfront costs of electric vehicles, Pakistan has the potential to become a major player in the global EV market. With the support of government initiatives and private sector investment, the country can accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.