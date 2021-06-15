Huge Discounts on your way this Mobile Week on TCL

TCL Pakistan, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, join hands with Daraz, the leading online retailer, to deliver one of the biggest sales this Mobile Week. The sale will commence on 16th to 23rd June. Every year TCL and Daraz aim to bring high-quality products at incredible pricing. After witnessing the amazing response from the customers on the previous sale, TCL and Daraz is coming with exciting offers and discounts this Mobile Week.

Being co-sponsors, both TCL and Daraz promises the customers to give a unique shopping experience this Mobile Week. TCL is giving discounts on TVs and Air-conditioners listed on TCL’s Flagship Store on Daraz, https://www.daraz.pk/shop/tcl/ along with free shipping and discount vouchers.

Speaking of the Mobile Week, Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Manager of TCL said, “We are thrilled to work again with Daraz this Mobile Week. We are giving customers premium products and aim to give them the best deals and offers.”

Ibrahim Khan – Head of Brands of Daraz said, “The Mobile Week will make Pakistani’s enter a new age of shopping. The sale promises to give customers an entertaining experience. Customers are urged to tune into the Mobile Week as there will be something new to grab each day”.

TCL is one of the leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries.



