Human Contractors Powering ChatGPT Get $15 Per Hour

There is no one out there who doesn’t know about ChatGPT. Isn’t it? The insanely popular AI chatbot is powered by machine learning systems, however, those systems are directed by human workers. Many of those human contractors aren’t paid particularly well. A recent report claims that OpenAI has been paying a scintillating $15 per hour to the human contractors guiding ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Is Powered By Human Contractors

Everyone is nowadays obsessing over AI Bots. These bots are no doubt a center of attraction for all. However, the fact is that human force also plays a significant role in guiding these bots but they are not well paid.

A worker, Alexej Savreux stated:

“We are grunt workers, but there would be no AI language systems without it. You can design all the neural networks you want, and you can get all the researchers involved you want, but without labelers, you have no ChatGPT. You have nothing.”

For your information, Data labeling is the integral process of parsing data samples to automate systems.  Labelers are tipped to tag particular items so that machines can understand better and identify them on their own. By doing this, human workers enable automated systems to more accurately react to user requests, serving a significant role in the training of machine learning models.

Reports claim that most moderators are not compensated particularly well for their work. For instance, Savreux is based in Kansas City where the minimum wage is $7.25. According to some previous reports, the company outsourced its work to moderators in Africa due to low wages and limited labor laws: $2 per hour. In addition to that, Kenya’s low-paid mods also helped OpenAI create a filtration system that could weed out foul or offensive material submitted to its chatbot.

Artificial intelligence may appear like magic. It is quite fascinating springing to life and responding to user requests as if by charm. However, in reality, it’s being helped by droves of invisible human workers who deserve better for their assistance.

