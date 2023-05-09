Human Contractors Powering ChatGPT Get $15 Per Hour

For your information, Data labeling is the integral process of parsing data samples to automate systems. Labelers are tipped to tag particular items so that machines can understand better and identify them on their own. By doing this, human workers enable automated systems to more accurately react to user requests, serving a significant role in the training of machine learning models.
Reports claim that most moderators are not compensated particularly well for their work. For instance, Savreux is based in Kansas City where the minimum wage is $7.25. According to some previous reports, the company outsourced its work to moderators in Africa due to low wages and limited labor laws: $2 per hour. In addition to that, Kenya’s low-paid mods also helped OpenAI create a filtration system that could weed out foul or offensive material submitted to its chatbot.
Artificial intelligence may appear like magic. It is quite fascinating springing to life and responding to user requests as if by charm. However, in reality, it’s being helped by droves of invisible human workers who deserve better for their assistance.
