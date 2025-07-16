Human Negligence Behind Cyber Attacks, Warns Cabinet Division in New Advisory Based on Cisco Talos Report

The Cabinet Division has issued a detailed cybersecurity advisory based on the Cisco Talos Annual Cybersecurity Report 2024, warning that human negligence remains the primary reason behind a surge in cyberattacks across Pakistan.

The report outlines several alarming trends. These include failure to use strong passwords, non-implementation of two-factor authentication (2FA), poor identity control systems, and increased use of insecure VPNs. According to the advisory, hackers have exploited these weaknesses by using stolen login credentials to gain unauthorized access to sensitive systems.

The advisory strongly discourages storing personal or official data on cloud storage platforms and warns against using public Wi-Fi for accessing emails or sharing sensitive information. It also highlights that attackers can exploit public Wi-Fi networks to monitor or steal data, making them unsafe for official use.

Key recommendations include:

Always use strong and regularly updated passwords.

Implement 2FA mechanisms such as OTPs or re-entry checks.

Never share OTPs or login credentials with anyone.

Use only licensed antivirus and anti-malware software.

Encrypt all email attachments and share passwords through separate secure channels like SMS or phone calls.

Avoid opening email attachments from unknown sources without scanning.

Avoid using cracked or free software and PDF scanning apps that may leak data.

Users have also been advised not to rely solely on spam filters provided by Gmail or Yahoo, as sophisticated attackers are bypassing them. The Cabinet Division has instructed all departments and users to refrain from sharing official documents via WhatsApp, Telegram, or other foreign-hosted platforms, and to never store secret documents on personal devices.

By following these cyber practices, both institutions and individuals can safeguard their digital assets against hostile intrusions and data theft.

