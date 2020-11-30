Human Rights: Now report domestic abuse online

In an attempt to end violence against women in Pakistan, the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has launched a free, nationwide helpline to report domestic abuse cases.

Women can report domestic abuse cases by calling 1099 or by downloading the mobile application rolled out by the ministry through Google Playstore, named Helpline 1099.

Every woman/girl has the right to live her life safely and free of violence. Help us end violence against women and girls with our national 1099 helpline app. Raise your voice and report any act of abuse or violence #16Days @unwomen_pak @EUPakistan pic.twitter.com/v0oidFXPDH — Ministry of Human Rights (@mohrpakistan) November 26, 2020

The ministry in a tweet stated, “Every woman/girl has the right to live her life safely and free of violence. Help us end violence against women and girls with our national 1099 helpline app.”

The government of Pakistan launched the helpline number and mobile application soon after it reaffirmed the resolve to empower women and end violence against them on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, an event which marks 16 days of activism.

In an official statement published on their official website, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated that “continuous improvement has been produced in the country through constitutional, political and administrative initiatives aimed at promoting and preserving the rights of women and girls, in particular addressing issues of violence against women, domestic abuse, intimidation and the protection of social and pro-girl rights.

Pakistan has been ranked 151 out of 153 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index survey (WEF). About 24.5 percent of Pakistani girls and women aged 15 to 49 witness partner violence physical and/or sexual harassment at least once in their lifetime, as per a report published last year by the National Institute of Population Studies.