Hummer EV Super-Truck is Running on Android
GMC announced a revival of the Hummer brand with a new electric vehicle. According to the new report, the Hummer EV “super-truck” is actually running an Android operating system that may one day come with Google Maps support.
The new GMC Hummer EV comes with a familiar but futuristic design, up to 300 miles on a charge, and a powerful motor that can achieve up to 1,000 horsepower on the high-end “Edition 1” model. Furthermore, It has a slick four-wheel directional system that allows the vehicle to “move like a crab.”
Hummer EV Super-Truck is Running on Android
The “supertruck” is such an incredibly impressive vehicle. The Hummer EV runs on top of Google’s Android operating system as well as using Unreal Engine for the visuals, powers the 13.4-inch infotainment display and the 12.3-inch driver information display.
“The Hummer EV creative director, Scott Martin told Engadget that the system is powered by an Intel CPU with 64GB of memory and runs on Android. They have partnerships with Google that should bring the Play Store, Google Maps and voice control”.
The Hummer EV software will include a variety of different “widgets” that can show live data about the truck. The super-truck will hit the market starting in 2021 with the $112,595 “Edition 1.” Other models will be released through 2024 with prices as low as $79,995.
Recommended Reading: Tesla’s Market Cap Decreases by $50 Billion Despite Musk’s Promise of Cheap Vehicles