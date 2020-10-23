



GMC announced a revival of the Hummer brand with a new electric vehicle. According to the new report, the Hummer EV “super-truck” is actually running an Android operating system that may one day come with Google Maps support.

The new GMC Hummer EV comes with a familiar but futuristic design, up to 300 miles on a charge, and a powerful motor that can achieve up to 1,000 horsepower on the high-end “Edition 1” model. Furthermore, It has a slick four-wheel directional system that allows the vehicle to “move like a crab.”

Hummer EV Super-Truck is Running on Android

The “supertruck” is such an incredibly impressive vehicle. The Hummer EV runs on top of Google’s Android operating system as well as using Unreal Engine for the visuals, powers the 13.4-inch infotainment display and the 12.3-inch driver information display.