How to Apply for Hunarmand Jawan Digital Skills Training Programme

Punjab is once again positioning itself at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital transformation, but this time, with a renewed promise to follow through. The province has faced criticism for ambitious tech announcements that often fade before delivering tangible results. With the rollout of the latest phase of the “Maryam Nawaz ka Hunarmand Jawan” programme, the government says it is shifting focus from policy papers to practical outcomes.

The initiative seeks to equip thousands of young Pakistanis with skills in high-demand digital fields. These include Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, Graphic Design, Database Administration (DBA), and CRM Fundamentals. Training will be conducted across 64 institutes affiliated with the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in Punjab, aiming to make learning accessible to students province-wide.

Maryam Nawaz congratulated the 1,600 students selected through online tests and interviews, describing them as “the future of a skilled Punjab.” A key feature of the programme is the international certification awarded upon course completion, delivered in collaboration with global tech leaders including Microsoft, Meta, Adobe, and Cisco.

It gives me immense pride to launch the next phase of the “Maryam Nawaz ka Hunarmand Jawan” Program! This initiative is central to our vision for a digitally empowered Punjab. -Maryam Nawaz Said on X

How to Get Started with Hunarmand Jawan Digital Skills Training

The application process is structured and merit-based, designed to make it easy for students to participate:

01. Create Account – Register a free Hunarmand Punjab account.

02. Login Candidate Portal – Access the portal with your registered email and password.

03. Submit Application – Complete and submit the online application form.

04. Attempt Entry Test – Take the online assessment.

05. Confirm Admission – Receive confirmation and begin courses.

06. Scholarship Card – Receive a merit-based scholarship card upon selection.

Pakistan’s youth face a competitive job market and limited opportunities at home. By linking training to internationally recognized certifications and in-demand tech skills, Punjab aims to create pathways for both local employment and freelancing opportunities. For the province, the programme is also a strategic attempt to build a digital workforce capable of attracting investment and fostering innovation.

Looking Ahead

The latest phase of Hunarmand Jawan Digital Skills Training reinforces Punjab’s ongoing efforts to equip its youth with digital and IT skills. For young Pakistanis, the programme offers an opportunity to gain internationally recognized certifications, develop expertise in high-demand fields, and enhance their prospects in a rapidly evolving digital economy. It also reflects the province’s broader ambition to cultivate a skilled workforce capable of contributing to innovation and economic growth.

ALSO READ: Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025: How to Apply Online, Eligibility & Last Date