Hurry Up & Avail this Great offer From Telenor (EasyCard 850 in Rs 212)

Recently, the cellular mobile operator Telenor launched a splendid offer for its customers. The company is offering the Easycard 850 for just Rs. 212 a month. The original price of the package is Rs. 850. You can avail of the offer through the mobile digital wallet Easypaisa.

Here is how you can subscribe to the offer.

Open the Easypaisa app on your phone.

Visit the ‘Mobile Packages’ section, and click on Telenor from the top bar.

Now, you will be able to see the package under the Flash deal with a discount of Rs 638, as you can see in the given image.

Afterward, click on ‘Buy Now’ and enter your number to subscribe to the offer.

Monthly Easy Card 850 Resources:

On-net mins: 5000

Off-net mins: 450

SMS: 2000

Internet: 24 GB (including 12 GBs from 1 AM – 9 AM)

Terms & Conditions:

All Telenor GSM Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer.

Call Setup Charges are not applicable for this package.

Prices & resources may vary based on geographic location.

The standard tariff for off-net calls & data, as per the customer’s price plan, will be charged once the offer exhausts or expires.

This package can be subscribed to multiple times within its validity.

This package will not be renewed once it expires.

Upon re-subscription within the validity period, the offer will be again valid for 30 days (leading up to midnight on the last day).

Disclaimer:

This is a limited-time offer and is currently being rolled out to a few users. If you cannot locate the offer at the moment, there’s no need to worry as the offer is gradually rolling out to customers.