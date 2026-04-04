Hurry Up! Microsoft Sets Urgent Deadline for Windows Security Upgrade

Microsoft has issued an important warning for Windows users, with a security upgrade deadline now just eight weeks away. The alert is related to Secure Boot certificates, a key part of system security that helps protect computers from harmful software during startup.

These certificates, originally introduced in 2011, are set to expire in 2026. This marks the first time such an expiration will take place, and it could affect hundreds of millions of devices worldwide. As a result, users are being urged to take action as soon as possible to avoid potential security risks.

What Is the Issue?

Secure Boot is a security feature designed to ensure that a computer only loads trusted software when it starts. It relies on digital certificates to verify that the system has not been tampered with. Once these certificates expire, older systems may no longer be able to confirm the safety of the software they run.

Microsoft has already released updated certificates, which were introduced in 2023. These updates are being distributed automatically through Windows Update for most users. However, not all devices will receive them automatically, especially older systems that are no longer fully supported.

Who Needs to Act?

If your computer is relatively new—purchased within the last two years—it is likely already protected. These systems usually receive updates automatically and include the latest security features.

However, users with older PCs, especially those still running Windows 10 without recent updates, may face problems. Many of these devices are no longer supported, meaning they may not receive the necessary updates before the deadline. In such cases, users are advised to either upgrade their systems or enroll in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program to continue receiving critical patches.

How to Check Your Status

Microsoft has made it easier for users to check whether their devices are protected. The Windows Security app now displays the status of Secure Boot updates using a simple color system:

Green : Your system is fully updated and secure

: Your system is fully updated and secure Yellow : Some updates are missing and may need manual installation

: Some updates are missing and may need manual installation Red: Your system is vulnerable and requires immediate attention

This feature allows users to quickly understand their device’s condition and take necessary steps.

Microsoft has also announced that further improvements and alerts will roll out in the coming months, particularly in May 2026. These updates will provide clearer warnings and help ensure that users do not miss the final deadline.

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Why It Matters

Failing to update before the deadline could leave systems exposed to security threats. Without valid Secure Boot certificates, devices may become more vulnerable to malware and other cyberattacks.

Final Advice

With the deadline fast approaching, users should not delay. Checking for updates, installing the latest software, and ensuring system compatibility are essential steps. For those using older devices, upgrading or opting into extended support may be the only way to stay protected.

This situation highlights the importance of keeping systems up to date. In today’s digital world, even a small delay in applying security updates can lead to serious risks.