A young Pakistani teenager, Huzair Awan, has invented an internet enabled geyser that runs on gas. This IoT enabled water heater will save up to 50% energy.

Huzair Awan, whose age is only 14-years, has already holds the record for the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP). He said that the two sensors are controlling the geyser. One sensor produces an electric spark to ignite the flame and the other sensor monitors the temperature and controls the flow of gas in the geyser.

Huzair Awan Invents Internet-Enabled Geyser

By setting the desired temperature, the flames up in the geyser and heats water until it reaches the set temperature. When the water temperature drops below the required level then the flame will be ignited again.

Show Some Love! <3



For readers information, Arfa Karim Randhawa become the Microsoft Certified Professional at age of nine and after Arfa Karim, Huzair Awan became the youngest International Computer Driving License Certified (ICDL) in 2014 at the age of seven. And the amazing thing is that he is keeping this title till now and has also received the Chief Minister’s National Icon Award in 2014. Since 2014, he is the Brand Ambassador of IEEE-Pakistan

In 2015, Huzair Awan also received the Dr. A.Q. Khan Gold Medal for Achievements in I.T. He belong to Lahore and started operating computer when he was just four years old. He is a Geek of Oracle Programming. We are proud to have such talented youngsters in our country who are proving their worth.

Recommended Reading: E-Visa: Pakistan to extend this facility to 192 countries