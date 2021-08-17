Recently, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary gave a briefing to the media regarding the digital media wing in Islamabad. While briefing the media, the minister said that the Digital Media Wing has released a report illustrating the hybrid warfare faced by Pakistan. According to the minister,

The minister said the Fifth-Generation War and Hybrid War are not a philosophy but a reality.

Hybrid Warfare is the Reality of the Digital World: Information Minister

Furthermore, the minister reiterated that digital media is the future of a new era and the government is operating on a comprehensive plan to present Pakistan’s narrative to the world effectively via this technology. The minister also talked about a new body, the Media Development Authority which would be set up in the near future to address the challenge of fake news along with sectarian and hateful content.

Mr. Fawad also revealed that a big network, being operated by India is trying to promote sectarianism in Pakistan, is spreading false news against the integrity which is a blow to its integrity.

Besides that, he also told that millions of social media users are using different social media platforms in Pakistan and the future of advertising is digital ads. Therefore, according to the minister, it is imperative to bring digital advertisement under regulation as Google and Facebook are generating around seven billion rupees from Pakistan in terms of advertisements.

The minister also informed the media regarding 14 satellite TV channels, 183 million mobile users, 98 million subscribers of 3G and 4G internet services, and 101 million subscribers of broadband services. In addition to that, there are 258 FM Radio channels and hundreds of millions of users on different social media sites. So the government must regularize digital advertisement in order to generate revenue from the ever-growing digital industry.

